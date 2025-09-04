RENCONTRE RÉ-AGIR LA CASITA Caraman

LA CASITA 27 Cours Alsace-Lorraine Caraman Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-09-04 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-06 22:00:00

2025-09-04 2025-10-02 2025-11-06 2025-12-04 2026-01-01 2026-02-05 2026-03-05 2026-04-02 2026-05-07 2026-06-04 2026-07-02

Comment devenir résilient(es) à l’échelle d’un territoire ?

Face aux défis qui nous attendent, se mettre en mouvement de façon constructive et pertinente, afin de donner du sens, un sentiment d’efficacité personnelle et collective et façonner ainsi des espoirs actifs et lucides. .

English :

How can we become resilient on a regional scale?

German :

Wie kann man auf territorialer Ebene resilient werden?

Italiano :

Come possiamo diventare resilienti a livello locale?

Espanol :

¿Cómo podemos ser resilientes a nivel local?

