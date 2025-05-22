Rencontres Chimie & Terroir – Lycée Alexis de Tocqueville (gymnase) Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 22 mai 2025 09:00, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Manche

Rencontres Chimie & Terroir Lycée Alexis de Tocqueville (gymnase) 34 avenue Henri Poincaré Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-05-22 09:00:00

fin : 2025-05-24 12:00:00

2025-05-22

En 2025, les 15e rencontres Chimie & Terroir font étape pour la première fois en Normandie.

Osez l’expérience à Cherbourg du 22 au 24 mai. 50 chercheurs vous accueilleront autour d’expériences et de conférences en lien avec le terroir normand.

Accueil des classes les 22 et 23 mai sur inscription. Public en accès libre les 22 et 23 mai de 16h30 à 18h et le 24 mai en continu de 10 h à 17h.

Au programme 15 démonstrations, 7 ateliers, spectacle, mini-conférences, exposition et stands pour s’informer sur la chimie et ses métiers.

Informations et inscriptions scolaires https://www.chimieetsociete.org/c-t-cherbourg-2025/annonce-c-t-2025.html

Lycée Alexis de Tocqueville (gymnase) 34 avenue Henri Poincaré

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie +33 6 22 89 38 51 melanie.mignot@insa-rouen.fr

English : Rencontres Chimie & Terroir

In 2025, the 15th Chemistry & Terroir event makes its first stop in Normandy.

Dare to experience it in Cherbourg from May 22 to 24. 50 researchers will be on hand to welcome you to experiments and conferences linked to Normandy’s terroir.

Classes welcome on May 22 and 23, subject to registration. Free access to the public on May 22 and 23 from 4:30pm to 6pm, and on May 24 from 10am to 5pm.

On the program: 15 demonstrations, 7 workshops, a show, mini-conferences, an exhibition and stands providing information on chemistry and its professions.

Information and school registration: https://www.chimieetsociete.org/c-t-cherbourg-2025/annonce-c-t-2025.html

German :

Im Jahr 2025 machen die 15. Treffen von Chemie & Terroir zum ersten Mal in der Normandie Station.

Wagen Sie das Experiment in Cherbourg vom 22. bis 24. Mai. 50 Forscher werden Sie zu Experimenten und Vorträgen in Verbindung mit dem normannischen Terroir begrüßen.

Empfang von Schulklassen am 22. und 23. Mai nach Anmeldung. Öffentlicher freier Zugang am 22. und 23. Mai von 16:30 bis 18:00 Uhr und am 24. Mai durchgehend von 10:00 bis 17:00 Uhr.

Auf dem Programm stehen 15 Vorführungen, 7 Workshops, eine Show, Mini-Konferenzen, eine Ausstellung und Stände, an denen Sie sich über die Chemie und ihre Berufe informieren können.

Informationen und Anmeldung für Schulen: https://www.chimieetsociete.org/c-t-cherbourg-2025/annonce-c-t-2025.html

Italiano :

Nel 2025, il 15° evento Chimica & Terroir farà tappa per la prima volta in Normandia.

Provate a Cherbourg dal 22 al 24 maggio. 50 ricercatori saranno a disposizione per accogliervi con esperimenti e conferenze legati al terroir della Normandia.

Le classi scolastiche sono benvenute il 22 e il 23 maggio, previa registrazione. Accesso libero al pubblico il 22 e 23 maggio dalle 16.30 alle 18.00 e il 24 maggio dalle 10.00 alle 17.00.

In programma: 15 dimostrazioni, 7 laboratori, uno spettacolo, mini-conferenze, una mostra e stand per saperne di più sulla chimica e le sue professioni.

Informazioni e iscrizioni per le scuole: https://www.chimieetsociete.org/c-t-cherbourg-2025/annonce-c-t-2025.html

Espanol :

En 2025, la 15ª edición de Chemistry & Terroir recalará por primera vez en Normandía.

Pruébelo en Cherburgo del 22 al 24 de mayo. 50 investigadores le recibirán con experimentos y conferencias relacionados con el terruño de Normandía.

Las clases escolares serán bienvenidas los días 22 y 23 de mayo, previa inscripción. Acceso libre al público los días 22 y 23 de mayo de 16:30 a 18:00 horas y el 24 de mayo ininterrumpidamente de 10:00 a 17:00 horas.

En el programa: 15 demostraciones, 7 talleres, un espectáculo, miniconferencias, una exposición y stands para descubrir la química y sus profesiones.

Información e inscripción para centros escolares: https://www.chimieetsociete.org/c-t-cherbourg-2025/annonce-c-t-2025.html

