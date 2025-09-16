Rencontres littéraires Le Bar à livres Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont / Mezzanine de la Médiathèque Sainte-Maxime

Rencontres littéraires Le Bar à livres Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont / Mezzanine de la Médiathèque Sainte-Maxime mardi 16 septembre 2025.

Rencontres littéraires Le Bar à livres

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont / Mezzanine de la Médiathèque 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2025-09-16 15:30:00

fin : 2025-10-14 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-16 2025-10-14 2025-11-18 2025-12-09

Un moment de partage, d’échanges et de découvertes littéraires aux saveurs de gourmandises croquées en toute convivialité à l’heure du thé.

.

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont / Mezzanine de la Médiathèque 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Literary Encounters The Book Bar

A moment of sharing, exchanging, and literary discoveries, all savored with sweet treats enjoyed in a warm and friendly atmosphere at tea time. Reading is already a journey… so what could be better than diving into a travel story while nibbling on some delicacies over coffee?



Once a month, on Tuesdays, the « Book Bar » invites you to embark on this adventure. A true invitation to travel: adventures and stories to discover globe-trotting authors. Wanderings around the world, real or imagined journeys, to become, for a moment, an explorer—or simply a traveler—in search of emotions, where books and graphic novels are at the heart of the adventure.



A guaranteed escape… to destinations not so far away.



2025 THEME: TRAVEL, TRAVELS

German :

Ein Moment des Teilens, des Austauschs und der literarischen Entdeckungen mit dem Geschmack von Leckereien, die in aller Gemütlichkeit zur Teestunde gebissen werden.

Italiano : Incontri letterari Il bar del libro

Un momento di condivisione, scambio e scoperte letterarie, accompagnato da dolci prelibatezze gustate in un’atmosfera conviviale all’ora del tè. Leggere è già un viaggio… allora cosa c’è di meglio che immergersi in un racconto di viaggio sgranocchiando qualche golosità davanti a un caffè?



Il martedì, una volta al mese, il Bar à livres ti invita all’avventura. Un vero invito al viaggio: avventure e storie per scoprire autori giramondo. Peregrinazioni intorno al mondo, itinerari vissuti o immaginari, per diventare, anche solo per un momento, esploratori o semplici viaggiatori alla ricerca di emozioni, dove libri e fumetti sono il cuore stesso del viaggio.



Un cambio di scenario garantito… verso terre non poi così lontane.



TEMA 2025: VIAGGIO, VIAGGI

Espanol :

Un momento para compartir, intercambiar ideas y descubrir nuevos tesoros literarios en una agradable hora del té.

L’événement Rencontres littéraires Le Bar à livres Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime