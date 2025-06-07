Rendez-vous au Jardin Pomone – Essouvert, 7 juin 2025 16:00, Essouvert.

Découverte de l’univers des fruits comestibles.

La Fayolle

Essouvert 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 32 32 38 contact@lejardindepomone.fr

English :

The Jardin de Pomone is entirely dedicated to fruit. Sight, taste, smell and touch are highlighted throughout the visit. Fountains, birds and frogs complete this original walk among these treasures of Nature.

German :

Entdeckung der Welt der essbaren Früchte.

Italiano :

Scoprite il mondo della frutta commestibile.

Espanol :

Descubra el mundo de la fruta comestible.

