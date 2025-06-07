Rendez-vous aux jardins – Sazeray, 7 juin 2025 07:00, Sazeray.

Jardin arborétum de particulier à Pouzoult sur la commune de Sazeray au coeur du pays cher à George Sand, découvrez le parc paysager (à l’anglaise), le jardin de collections (botanique, arboretum…).

18 Pouzoult

Sazeray 36160 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 30 35 12 14

English :

Private arboretum garden in Pouzoult, in the commune of Sazeray, in the heart of George Sand’s beloved country, discover the landscaped park (English-style), the collection garden (botanical, arboretum…).

German :

Arboretum-Garten von privat in Pouzoult in der Gemeinde Sazeray im Herzen des von George Sand geliebten Landes. Entdecken Sie den Landschaftspark (im englischen Stil), den Garten mit Sammlungen (Botanik, Arboretum…).

Italiano :

Un giardino e arboreto privato a Pouzoult, nel comune di Sazeray, nel cuore del paese tanto caro a George Sand. Scoprite il parco paesaggistico (stile inglese) e il giardino di collezione (botanico, arboreto, ecc.).

Espanol :

Jardín privado y arboreto en Pouzoult, en la comuna de Sazeray, en el corazón del país tan querido por George Sand. Descubra el parque paisajístico (estilo inglés) y el jardín de colección (botánico, arboreto, etc.).

