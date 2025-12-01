RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC LE DÉPARTEMENT Thuir
RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC LE DÉPARTEMENT Thuir vendredi 12 décembre 2025.
RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC LE DÉPARTEMENT
Avenue des Sports Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-12 18:30:00
fin : 2025-12-12
Date(s) :
2025-12-12
[RENDEZ-VOUS DEPARTEMENT]
Pour information. Un Rendez-vous avec le Département des Pyrénées-Orientales aura lieu à Thuir vendredi 12 décembre à 18h30.
Le Département lance une grande consultation dans tous les territoires du département, pour vous t…
.
Avenue des Sports Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 67 67
English :
[APPOINTMENT DEPARTMENT]
For information. A Rendez-vous with the Pyrénées-Orientales Department will take place in Thuir on Friday December 12 at 6.30pm.
The Département is launching a major consultation in all areas of the department, to t…
L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC LE DÉPARTEMENT Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-11-26 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR