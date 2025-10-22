RENDEZ-VOUS DE RIQUET Béziers

RENDEZ-VOUS DE RIQUET Béziers mercredi 22 octobre 2025.

RENDEZ-VOUS DE RIQUET

13B Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-22

fin : 2025-10-22

Date(s) :

2025-10-22

Initiez-vous aux arts du cirque ! Jonglage, équilibre et acrobaties au programme de cet atelier gratuit et convivial, ouvert à tous, pour petits et grands curieux.

Le Rendez-vous de Riquet propose un atelier cirque gratuit et ouvert à tous. Petits et grands sont invités à découvrir l’univers ludique et créatif des arts du cirque jonglage, équilibre, acrobaties et jeux collectifs. Dans une ambiance conviviale, chacun peut expérimenter à son rythme et partager un moment festif, entre rires et découvertes. .

13B Boulevard Bertrand Du Guesclin Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 80

English :

Introduce yourself to the circus arts! Juggling, balancing and acrobatics are on the program of this free, friendly workshop, open to all, for curious young and old alike.

German :

Lassen Sie sich in die Zirkuskünste einführen! Jonglieren, Balancieren und Akrobatik stehen auf dem Programm dieses kostenlosen und geselligen Workshops, der für alle offen ist, für kleine und große Neugierige.

Italiano :

Introducetevi alle arti circensi! Giocoleria, equilibrismo e acrobazie sono in programma in questo laboratorio gratuito e amichevole, aperto a tutti, per grandi e piccini curiosi.

Espanol :

Iníciate en las artes circenses Malabares, equilibrios y acrobacias forman parte del programa de este taller gratuito, abierto a todos, para pequeños y mayores curiosos.

L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS DE RIQUET Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE