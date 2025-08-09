Rendez-vous des curieux [ Répétition publique ] Festival de Saint-Céré – Saint-Céré 9 août 2025 17:30
Lot
Rendez-vous des curieux [ Répétition publique ] Festival de Saint-Céré Bistrot Théâtre de l’Usine Saint-Céré Lot
Gratuit
Début : 2025-08-09 17:30:00
fin : 2025-08-09 18:30:00
2025-08-09
Le trio RCM vous fait découvrir L’Explorateur , un orgue portatif unique de 700 tuyaux, lors d’une répétition ouverte à l’univers sonore rock et expérimental du programme Rock the Organ !
– Répétition publique du programme Rock the Organ !
– Présentation de l’orgue L’Explorateur , prototype mobile inédit .
Bistrot Théâtre de l’Usine
Saint-Céré 46400 Lot Occitanie
English :
The RCM trio invites you to discover « L’Explorateur », a unique 700-pipe portable organ, during an open rehearsal featuring the rock and experimental sounds of the Rock the Organ program!
German :
Das RCM-Trio zeigt Ihnen « L’Explorateur », eine einzigartige tragbare Orgel mit 700 Pfeifen, bei einer offenen Probe mit der rockigen und experimentellen Klangwelt des Programms Rock the Organ!
Italiano :
Il trio RCM vi invita a scoprire « L’Explorateur », un organo portatile a 700 canne unico nel suo genere, durante una prova aperta con le sonorità rock e sperimentali del programma Rock the Organ!
Espanol :
El trío RCM le invita a descubrir « L’Explorateur », un órgano portátil único de 700 tubos, durante un ensayo abierto con los sonidos rockeros y experimentales del programa Rock the Organ
