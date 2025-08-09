Rendez-vous des curieux [ Répétition publique ] Festival de Saint-Céré – Saint-Céré 9 août 2025 17:30

Lot

Rendez-vous des curieux [ Répétition publique ] Festival de Saint-Céré Bistrot Théâtre de l’Usine Saint-Céré Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09 17:30:00

fin : 2025-08-09 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

Le trio RCM vous fait découvrir L’Explorateur , un orgue portatif unique de 700 tuyaux, lors d’une répétition ouverte à l’univers sonore rock et expérimental du programme Rock the Organ !

– Répétition publique du programme Rock the Organ !

– Présentation de l’orgue L’Explorateur , prototype mobile inédit .

Bistrot Théâtre de l’Usine

Saint-Céré 46400 Lot Occitanie

English :

The RCM trio invites you to discover « L’Explorateur », a unique 700-pipe portable organ, during an open rehearsal featuring the rock and experimental sounds of the Rock the Organ program!

German :

Das RCM-Trio zeigt Ihnen « L’Explorateur », eine einzigartige tragbare Orgel mit 700 Pfeifen, bei einer offenen Probe mit der rockigen und experimentellen Klangwelt des Programms Rock the Organ!

Italiano :

Il trio RCM vi invita a scoprire « L’Explorateur », un organo portatile a 700 canne unico nel suo genere, durante una prova aperta con le sonorità rock e sperimentali del programma Rock the Organ!

Espanol :

El trío RCM le invita a descubrir « L’Explorateur », un órgano portátil único de 700 tubos, durante un ensayo abierto con los sonidos rockeros y experimentales del programa Rock the Organ

L’événement Rendez-vous des curieux [ Répétition publique ] Festival de Saint-Céré Saint-Céré a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne