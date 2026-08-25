RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE DÉCOUVERTE DE TRÉVILLACH Trévillach
samedi 5 décembre 2026 · Trévillach
Informations pratiques
Trévillach
RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE DÉCOUVERTE DE TRÉVILLACH
Place de l’Aire Trévillach Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-05 15:00:00
fin : 2026-12-05 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-12-05
Autour de la place Jean Sire, Trévillach dévoile un cœur de village dense et structuré, formant avec l’église Saint-Martin un ensemble surnommé la citadelle . Un parcours pour lire, ruelle après ruelle, l’histoire du village.
Réservation obligatoire 04 68 05 60 55.
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Place de l’Aire Trévillach 66130 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 60 55 pah@tourisme-canigo.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Around Place Jean Sire, Trévillach reveals a compact and well-organized village center, which, together with the Church of Saint-Martin, forms a complex nicknamed “the citadel.” A tour that lets you discover the village’s history, alley by alley.
Reservations required: 04 68 05 60 55.
L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE DÉCOUVERTE DE TRÉVILLACH Trévillach a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO