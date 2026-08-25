UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Trévillach

RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE DÉCOUVERTE DE TRÉVILLACH Trévillach

samedi 5 décembre 2026 · Trévillach

RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE DÉCOUVERTE DE TRÉVILLACH Trévillach

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 5 décembre 2026
Fin
samedi 5 décembre 2026
Heure de début
15:00:00
Adresse
Place de l'Aire
Ville
66130 Trévillach
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Trévillach

RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE DÉCOUVERTE DE TRÉVILLACH

Place de l’Aire Trévillach Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-05 15:00:00
fin : 2026-12-05 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-12-05

Autour de la place Jean Sire, Trévillach dévoile un cœur de village dense et structuré, formant avec l’église Saint-Martin un ensemble surnommé la citadelle . Un parcours pour lire, ruelle après ruelle, l’histoire du village.
Réservation obligatoire 04 68 05 60 55.
  .

Place de l’Aire Trévillach 66130 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 60 55  pah@tourisme-canigo.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Around Place Jean Sire, Trévillach reveals a compact and well-organized village center, which, together with the Church of Saint-Martin, forms a complex nicknamed “the citadel.” A tour that lets you discover the village’s history, alley by alley.
Reservations required: 04 68 05 60 55.

L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE DÉCOUVERTE DE TRÉVILLACH Trévillach a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO