Informations pratiques

Valmanya

RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE GUIDÉE DÉCOUVERTE DE VALMANYA

Place Aimé Mary Valmanya Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-07 15:00:00

fin : 2026-11-07 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-11-07

Perché au cœur du massif du Canigó, Valmanya recèle un patrimoine rare château, tour à signaux, église romane. Le village porte aussi la mémoire vive de 1944, quand ses habitants payèrent au prix fort leur soutien aux maquisards.

Réservation obligatoire 04 68 05 60 55.

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Place Aimé Mary Valmanya 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 60 55 pah@tourisme-canigo.com

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English :

Perched in the heart of the Canigó Massif, Valmanya boasts a unique heritage: a castle, a signal tower, and a Romanesque church. The village also keeps alive the memory of 1944, when its residents paid dearly for their support of the Resistance fighters.

Reservations required: 04 68 05 60 55.

L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS DU PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE GUIDÉE DÉCOUVERTE DE VALMANYA Valmanya a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO