RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE RANDO-PATRIMOINE ET MUSIQUE Molitg-les-Bains

RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE RANDO-PATRIMOINE ET MUSIQUE

route de Ria Molitg-les-Bains Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-05 08:30:00

fin : 2025-10-05 16:30:00

Rdv au parking du château Pams pour une randonnée facile en direction de Saint-Michel de Cuxa et une visite guidée de l’abbaye (gratuite). De retour au parc du château Pams, profitez du Festival Jazzèbre (entrée du site payante). Pique-nique tiré du sac avec la Grande Fanfare, concert de Ukandanz. info et rés. pour le concert au 04 68 51 13 14

route de Ria Molitg-les-Bains 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 60 55 pah@tourisme-canigo.com

English :

Meet at the Château Pams parking lot for an easy hike to Saint-Michel de Cuxa and a guided tour of the abbey (free). Back at the Château Pams park, enjoy the Jazzèbre Festival (entrance fee applies). Packed picnic with the Grande Fanfare, concert by Ukandanz. info and reservations for the concert 04 68 51 13 14

German :

Treffpunkt am Parkplatz des Château Pams für eine leichte Wanderung nach Saint-Michel de Cuxa und eine geführte Besichtigung der Abtei (kostenlos). Zurück im Park des Château Pams können Sie das Festival Jazzèbre genießen (Eintritt auf dem Gelände kostenpflichtig). Picknick aus dem Sack mit der Grande Fanfare, Konzert von Ukandanz. Info und Res. für das Konzert unter 04 68 51 13 14

Italiano :

Ritrovo al parcheggio di Château Pams per una facile passeggiata verso Saint-Michel de Cuxa e una visita guidata dell’abbazia (gratuita). Al ritorno nel parco di Château Pams, godetevi il Festival Jazzèbre (ingresso a pagamento). Picnic al sacco con la Grande Fanfare, concerto di Ukandanz. info e prenotazioni per il concerto allo 04 68 51 13 14

Espanol :

Encuentro en el aparcamiento del Château Pams para un paseo fácil hacia Saint-Michel de Cuxa y una visita guiada a la abadía (gratuita). De vuelta al Château Pams, disfrute del Festival Jazzèbre (entrada de pago). Picnic con la Grande Fanfare, concierto de Ukandanz. Información y reservas para el concierto en el 04 68 51 13 14

