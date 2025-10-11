RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE GUIDÉE Escaro
Début : 2025-10-11 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11 17:00:00
2025-10-11
Venez visiter le village d’Escaro et découvrir son passé minier, accompagnée par Martine Boher, guide-conférencière.
Sur réservation.
Escaro 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 60 55 pah@tourisme-canigo.com
English :
Come and visit the village of Escaro and discover its mining past, accompanied by guide Martine Boher.
Reservations required.
German :
Besuchen Sie das Dorf Escaro und entdecken Sie seine Bergbauvergangenheit, begleitet von Martine Boher, Fremdenführerin und Referentin.
Mit Reservierung.
Italiano :
Venite a visitare il villaggio di Escaro e a scoprire il suo passato minerario, accompagnati dalla guida Martine Boher.
Prenotazione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
Venga a visitar el pueblo de Escaro y descubra su pasado minero, acompañado por la guía Martine Boher.
Imprescindible reservar.
L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE GUIDÉE Escaro a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO