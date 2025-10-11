RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE GUIDÉE Escaro

RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE GUIDÉE Escaro samedi 11 octobre 2025.

RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE GUIDÉE

Escaro Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Venez visiter le village d’Escaro et découvrir son passé minier, accompagnée par Martine Boher, guide-conférencière.

Sur réservation.

.

Escaro 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 60 55 pah@tourisme-canigo.com

English :

Come and visit the village of Escaro and discover its mining past, accompanied by guide Martine Boher.

Reservations required.

German :

Besuchen Sie das Dorf Escaro und entdecken Sie seine Bergbauvergangenheit, begleitet von Martine Boher, Fremdenführerin und Referentin.

Mit Reservierung.

Italiano :

Venite a visitare il villaggio di Escaro e a scoprire il suo passato minerario, accompagnati dalla guida Martine Boher.

Prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Venga a visitar el pueblo de Escaro y descubra su pasado minero, acompañado por la guía Martine Boher.

Imprescindible reservar.

L’événement RENDEZ-VOUS PAYS D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE VISITE GUIDÉE Escaro a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO