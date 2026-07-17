UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Cysoing

Repair Cafe CYSOING, Salle Simone Veil – Espace Intergénérations – rue Salavador Allende – Cysoing, Cysoing

samedi 18 juillet 2026 · Salle Simone Veil - Espace Intergénérations - rue Salavador Allende - Cysoing · Cysoing

Repair Cafe CYSOING, Salle Simone Veil – Espace Intergénérations – rue Salavador Allende – Cysoing, Cysoing

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 18 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 18 juillet 2026
Lieu
Salle Simone Veil - Espace Intergénérations - rue Salavador Allende - Cysoing
Adresse
Cysoing
Ville
59830 Cysoing
Département
Nord

Repair Cafe CYSOING Samedi 18 juillet, 09h00 Salle Simone Veil – Espace Intergénérations – rue Salavador Allende – Cysoing Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-18T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-18T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-18T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-18T12:00:00+02:00

Salle Simone Veil – Espace Intergénérations – rue Salavador Allende – Cysoing Cysoing Cysoing 59830 rue Salvador Allende Nord Hauts-de-France
le 18 juillet 2026 de 9h à 12h