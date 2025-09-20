Repair Café de Cajarc Cajarc

Gare de Cajarc Cajarc Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Participation libre

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 17:00:00

2025-09-20

L’association La Collective organise un atelier collaboratif pour réparer ensemble vos objets cassés et leur donner une seconde vie. Petits appareils électriques, matériel informatique, couture, mécanique vélo ou jouets apportez vos objets pour apprendre à les réparer avec l’aide des bénévoles.

– Accueil à partir de 14h

– Réparation collaborative avec l’aide des bénévoles

– Clôture à 17h .

Gare de Cajarc Cajarc 46160 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 10 85 41 repaircafe@la-locollective.org

English :

The association La Collective is organizing a collaborative workshop to repair your broken items together and give them a second life. Small electrical appliances, computer equipment, sewing, bicycle mechanics or toys: bring your items to learn how to repair them with the help of volunteers.

German :

Der Verein La Collective organisiert einen gemeinschaftlichen Workshop, in dem Sie gemeinsam Ihre kaputten Gegenstände reparieren und ihnen ein zweites Leben geben können. Kleine Elektrogeräte, Computer, Näharbeiten, Fahrradmechanik oder Spielzeug: Bringen Sie Ihre Gegenstände mit und lernen Sie, sie mit Hilfe von Freiwilligen zu reparieren.

Italiano :

L’associazione La Collective organizza un laboratorio collaborativo per riparare insieme i vostri oggetti rotti e dar loro nuova vita. Piccoli elettrodomestici, materiale informatico, cucito, meccanica di biciclette o giocattoli: portate i vostri oggetti e imparate a ripararli con l’aiuto dei volontari.

Espanol :

La asociación La Collective organiza un taller colaborativo para reparar juntos tus objetos rotos y darles una nueva vida. Pequeños electrodomésticos, material informático, costura, mecánica de bicicletas o juguetes: trae tus objetos y aprende a repararlos con la ayuda de voluntarios.

