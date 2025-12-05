Repair café

La Bobine créative Dunières Haute-Loire

Début : 2025-12-05 09:30:00

fin : 2025-12-05 12:00:00

2025-12-05

9h30 à 12h repair café à l’espace artistique -gratuit ouvert à tous

.

La Bobine créative Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

9:30 am to 12 noon repair café at the espace artistique -free and open to all

German :

9.30 bis 12 Uhr Repair Café im Kunstraum kostenlos für alle offen

Italiano :

dalle 9.30 alle 12.00 caffè di riparazione presso l’Espace Artistique gratuito e aperto a tutti

Espanol :

de 9.30 a 12.00 h Café de reparaciones en el Espacio Artístico gratuito y abierto a todos

L’événement Repair café Dunières a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme