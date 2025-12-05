Repair café Dunières
Repair café Dunières vendredi 5 décembre 2025.
Repair café
La Bobine créative Dunières Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-05 09:30:00
fin : 2025-12-05 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-05
9h30 à 12h repair café à l’espace artistique -gratuit ouvert à tous
.
La Bobine créative Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr
English :
9:30 am to 12 noon repair café at the espace artistique -free and open to all
German :
9.30 bis 12 Uhr Repair Café im Kunstraum kostenlos für alle offen
Italiano :
dalle 9.30 alle 12.00 caffè di riparazione presso l’Espace Artistique gratuito e aperto a tutti
Espanol :
de 9.30 a 12.00 h Café de reparaciones en el Espacio Artístico gratuito y abierto a todos
L’événement Repair café Dunières a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme