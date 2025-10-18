Répare ton vélo Castelmoron-sur-Lot

Répare ton vélo Castelmoron-sur-Lot samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Répare ton vélo

Sous la halle Castelmoron-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Gratuit

Gratuit

2025-10-18

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Vous souhaitez apprendre à réparer votre vélo ? Cet atelier est fait pour vous ! L’association VéLot met à disposition son matériel et son savoir-faire technique.

Kit visibilité offert.

Ouvert à tous !

Sous la halle Castelmoron-sur-Lot 47260 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@velot47.fr

English : Répare ton vélo

Want to learn how to repair your bike? This workshop is for you! The VéLot association provides its equipment and technical know-how.

Visibility kit provided.

Open to all!

German : Répare ton vélo

Möchten Sie lernen, wie Sie Ihr Fahrrad reparieren können? Dann ist dieser Workshop genau das Richtige für Sie! Der Verein VéLot stellt sein Material und sein technisches Know-how zur Verfügung.

Kit Sichtbarkeit wird angeboten.

Offen für alle!

Italiano :

Volete imparare a riparare la vostra bicicletta? Allora questo workshop fa per voi! L’associazione VéLot sarà a disposizione con le sue attrezzature e le sue competenze tecniche.

Kit di visibilità fornito.

Aperto a tutti!

Espanol : Répare ton vélo

¿Quieres aprender a reparar tu bicicleta? Este taller es para ti La asociación VéLot aportará su material y sus conocimientos técnicos.

Kit de visibilidad incluido.

Abierto a todos

