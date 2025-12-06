Repas autour du gibier au château Peybonhomme-Les-Tours Cars
Repas autour du gibier au château Peybonhomme-Les-Tours Cars samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Repas autour du gibier au château Peybonhomme-Les-Tours
Peybonhomme Cars Gironde
Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
Le château Peybonhomme-Les-Tours vous convie à une expérience gastronomique partager un menu autour du gibier accord mets et vins, 5 étapes et 4 vins. .
Peybonhomme Cars 33390 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 42 11 95 contact@vignobles-hubert.com
English : Repas autour du gibier au château Peybonhomme-Les-Tours
German :
Italiano :
Espanol : Repas autour du gibier au château Peybonhomme-Les-Tours
L’événement Repas autour du gibier au château Peybonhomme-Les-Tours Cars a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par OT Blaye