Repas autour du gibier au château Peybonhomme-Les-Tours Cars

Peybonhomme Cars Gironde

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

Le château Peybonhomme-Les-Tours vous convie à une expérience gastronomique partager un menu autour du gibier accord mets et vins, 5 étapes et 4 vins.   .

Peybonhomme Cars 33390 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 42 11 95  contact@vignobles-hubert.com

