Allier

Repas champêtre Le bourg Chézy Allier

Ambiance champêtre garantie avec jambon à la broche, fromages, tarte, buvette, structure gonflable et DJ Podium Mixx ! Un moment convivial à partager en famille ou entre amis. Réservez vite votre place pour ce festin en plein air !

Le bourg

Chézy 03230 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 99 86 06 11 comitedesfetesdechezy@gmail.com

English :

Country-style atmosphere guaranteed, with spit-roasted ham, cheeses, pie, refreshment bar, inflatable structure and DJ Podium Mixx! A convivial moment to share with family and friends. Reserve your place now for this open-air feast!

German :

Garantierte ländliche Atmosphäre mit Schinken am Spieß, Käse, Kuchen, Getränkestand, Hüpfburg und DJ Podium Mixx! Ein geselliger Moment, den Sie mit der Familie oder mit Freunden teilen können. Reservieren Sie sich schnell Ihren Platz für dieses Festmahl unter freiem Himmel!

Italiano :

Atmosfera country garantita con prosciutto allo spiedo, formaggi, torta, bar, struttura gonfiabile e DJ Podium Mixx! Un grande momento da condividere con la famiglia e gli amici. Prenotate subito il vostro posto per questa festa all’aria aperta!

Espanol :

¡Ambiente campestre garantizado con jamón al espeto, quesos, tarta, barra de refrescos, estructura hinchable y DJ Podium Mixx! Un gran momento para compartir con la familia y los amigos. ¡Reserve ya su plaza para esta fiesta al aire libre!

