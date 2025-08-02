Repas Concert 16€ Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot
Repas Concert 16€ Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot samedi 2 août 2025.
Repas Concert 16€
Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot Haute-Saône
Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-02 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-02
Date(s) :
2025-08-02
Repas, glace, concert de 20h à minuit 16€/personne hors boisson Sur réservation .
Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 62 52 64 06 lecamamag@outlook.fr
English : Repas Concert 16€
German : Repas Concert 16€
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Repas Concert 16€ Mailley-et-Chazelot a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DES COMBES A LA SAÔNE