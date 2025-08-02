Repas Concert 16€ Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot

Repas Concert 16€ Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot samedi 2 août 2025.

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot Haute-Saône

Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR

Début : 2025-08-02 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-02

2025-08-02

Repas, glace, concert de 20h à minuit 16€/personne hors boisson Sur réservation   .

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 62 52 64 06  lecamamag@outlook.fr

L’événement Repas Concert 16€ Mailley-et-Chazelot a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DES COMBES A LA SAÔNE