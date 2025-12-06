Repas Concert Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot

Repas Concert Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot Haute-Saône

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Début : 2025-12-06 17:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

Repas concert avec Jerry Yell.
Sur réservation   .

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 62 52 64 06  lecamamag@outlook.fr

