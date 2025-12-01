Repas concert Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot

Repas concert Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot Haute-Saône

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Début : 2025-12-13 17:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13 23:30:00

2025-12-13

Repas concert Fabian chante Hallyday.
Sur réservation.   .

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 62 52 64 06  lecamamag@outlook.fr

