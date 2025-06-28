Repas dansant Restaurant « Le local » Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris 28 juin 2025 07:00

Drôme

Repas dansant Restaurant « Le local » 480 rue du Laris Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris Drôme

Le bar restaurant Le Local vous propose un repas dansant Rock and the King ! Avec la présence exceptionnelle du sosie d’Elvis Presley ! Venez nombreux !

Restaurant « Le local » 480 rue du Laris

Saint-Christophe-et-le-Laris 26350 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 41 77 contratdupin@gmail.com

English :

Le Local bar-restaurant invites you to dance the night away: Rock and the King! With the exceptional presence of the Elvis Presley look-alike! Come one, come all!

German :

Das Bar-Restaurant Le Local bietet Ihnen ein Tanzessen an Rock and the King! Mit der außergewöhnlichen Anwesenheit des Doppelgängers von Elvis Presley! Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Italiano :

Il bar-ristorante Le Local propone una cena danzante: Rock and the King! Con la presenza eccezionale del sosia di Elvis Presley! Venite uno, venite tutti!

Espanol :

El bar-restaurante Le Local ofrece una cena con baile: ¡Rock and the King! Con la presencia excepcional del doble de Elvis Presley ¡Vengan todos!

