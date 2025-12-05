Repas du téléthon

Charmes Vosges

Participez au téléthon grâce à un grand nombre d’événements le week-end des 5 et 6 décembre 2025 dont le fameux repas organisé par le CS Charmes.

Inscriptions obligatoires.Tout public

place Henri Breton Charmes 88130 Vosges Grand Est gege.riton@sfr.fr

English :

Take part in the telethon with a wide range of events on the weekend of December 5 and 6, 2025: including the famous meal organized by CS Charmes.

Registration required.

German :

Nehmen Sie mit einer Vielzahl von Veranstaltungen am Wochenende des 5. und 6. Dezember 2025 am Telethon teil: darunter das berühmte Essen, das vom CS Charmes organisiert wird.

Anmeldungen sind erforderlich.

Italiano :

Partecipate al Telethon con una serie di eventi nel fine settimana del 5 e 6 dicembre 2025, tra cui il famoso pranzo organizzato da CS Charmes.

Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Participe en el telemaratón con multitud de actos el fin de semana del 5 y 6 de diciembre de 2025, incluida la famosa comida organizada por CS Charmes.

Inscripción obligatoria.

