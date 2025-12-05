Repas du téléthon Charmes
Repas du téléthon Charmes vendredi 5 décembre 2025.
Repas du téléthon
place Henri Breton Charmes Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-12-05 20:00:00
fin : 2025-12-05 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-05
Participez au téléthon grâce à un grand nombre d’événements le week-end des 5 et 6 décembre 2025 dont le fameux repas organisé par le CS Charmes.
Inscriptions obligatoires.Tout public
10 .
place Henri Breton Charmes 88130 Vosges Grand Est gege.riton@sfr.fr
English :
Take part in the telethon with a wide range of events on the weekend of December 5 and 6, 2025: including the famous meal organized by CS Charmes.
Registration required.
German :
Nehmen Sie mit einer Vielzahl von Veranstaltungen am Wochenende des 5. und 6. Dezember 2025 am Telethon teil: darunter das berühmte Essen, das vom CS Charmes organisiert wird.
Anmeldungen sind erforderlich.
Italiano :
Partecipate al Telethon con una serie di eventi nel fine settimana del 5 e 6 dicembre 2025, tra cui il famoso pranzo organizzato da CS Charmes.
Iscrizione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
Participe en el telemaratón con multitud de actos el fin de semana del 5 y 6 de diciembre de 2025, incluida la famosa comida organizada por CS Charmes.
Inscripción obligatoria.
L’événement Repas du téléthon Charmes a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION