Repas Gaulois Foyer Rural Lagarde samedi 27 septembre 2025.
Foyer Rural 54 Grande Rue Lagarde Moselle
18
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-27 19:00:00
Venez découvrir la cuisine gauloise et son sanglier à la broche.
Sur réservation avant le 22 septembreTout public
18 .
Foyer Rural 54 Grande Rue Lagarde 57810 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 31 17 60 24
English :
Come and discover Gallic cuisine and wild boar on the spit.
Book before September 22
German :
Entdecken Sie die gallische Küche und das Wildschwein am Spieß.
Auf Reservierung vor dem 22. September
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire la cucina gallica e il cinghiale allo spiedo.
Prenota prima del 22 settembre
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir la cocina gala y el jabalí al espeto.
Reserve antes del 22 de septiembre
