Repas Gaulois Foyer Rural Lagarde samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Foyer Rural 54 Grande Rue Lagarde Moselle

Tarif : 18 EUR

Début : Samedi 27 septembre 2025 19:00:00

Fin : 27 septembre 2025

2025-09-27

Venez découvrir la cuisine gauloise et son sanglier à la broche.

Sur réservation avant le 22 septembreTout public

Foyer Rural 54 Grande Rue Lagarde 57810 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 31 17 60 24

English :

Come and discover Gallic cuisine and wild boar on the spit.

Book before September 22

German :

Entdecken Sie die gallische Küche und das Wildschwein am Spieß.

Auf Reservierung vor dem 22. September

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire la cucina gallica e il cinghiale allo spiedo.

Prenota prima del 22 settembre

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir la cocina gala y el jabalí al espeto.

Reserve antes del 22 de septiembre

L’événement Repas Gaulois Lagarde a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS