REPAS GOURMAND ET THÉÂTRE Labastide-Clermont

REPAS GOURMAND ET THÉÂTRE

SALLE DES FETES Labastide-Clermont Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR

18

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-20 19:00:00

fin : 2026-03-20 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-20

Une belle soirée en perspective avec un repas gourmand suivi d’une pièce haletantes RÉSISTANTES. Spectacle historique qui retrace Un Spectacle historique qui retrace le parcours de cinq résistantes pendant la Seconde Guerre mondiale.

Par la Cie Mondes Fugitifs 18 .

SALLE DES FETES Labastide-Clermont 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 7 70 28 97 55

English :

We look forward to a wonderful evening, with a gourmet meal followed by a breathtaking play: RÉSISTANTES. A historical show retracing the lives of five women from the French Resistance during the Second World War.

