Repas Karaoké Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot

Repas Karaoké 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 2026-04-04

Repas Karaoké Bar Le Hangar Mailley-et-Chazelot samedi 4 avril 2026.

Repas Karaoké

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot Haute-Saône

Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04 17:00:00
fin : 2026-04-04

Date(s) :
2026-04-04

Repas karaoké animé par DJ Aurélien.
Menu 16€ planche à partager, dessert au choix

Sur réservation   .

Bar Le Hangar 19b rue de la fontaine Mailley-et-Chazelot 70000 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 9 62 52 64 06  lecamamag@outlook.fr

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English : Repas Karaoké

L’événement Repas Karaoké Mailley-et-Chazelot a été mis à jour le 2026-03-25 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DES COMBES A LA SAÔNE

À voir aussi à Mailley-et-Chazelot (Haute-Saône)