REPAS MAROCAIN Roquefort-sur-Garonne vendredi 7 novembre 2025.
LE BAR ROQ’ Roquefort-sur-Garonne Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-07
2025-11-07
Venez déguster un repas marocain.
Couscous Pâtisseries orientales et thé à la menthe 20 .
LE BAR ROQ’ Roquefort-sur-Garonne 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 01 34 58
English :
Come and enjoy a Moroccan meal.
German :
Genießen Sie ein marokkanisches Essen.
Italiano :
Venite a gustare un pasto marocchino.
Espanol :
Venga y disfrute de una comida marroquí.
L’événement REPAS MAROCAIN Roquefort-sur-Garonne a été mis à jour le 2025-10-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE