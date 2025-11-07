REPAS MAROCAIN Roquefort-sur-Garonne

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Venez déguster un repas marocain.
Couscous Pâtisseries orientales et thé à la menthe 20  .

LE BAR ROQ’ Roquefort-sur-Garonne 31360 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 01 34 58 

English :

Come and enjoy a Moroccan meal.

German :

Genießen Sie ein marokkanisches Essen.

Italiano :

Venite a gustare un pasto marocchino.

Espanol :

Venga y disfrute de una comida marroquí.

