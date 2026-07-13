REPAS REPUBLICAIN DE LA MAIRIE D’ABEILHAN Abeilhan
lundi 13 juillet 2026 · Abeilhan
Informations pratiques
Abeilhan
REPAS REPUBLICAIN DE LA MAIRIE D’ABEILHAN
Allée des Jardins Abeilhan Hérault
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13
fin : 2026-07-13
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
Le repas républicain du 13 Juillet 2026 se déroulera au stade à partir de 20h.
La buvette est assurée par Abeilh’en Arts.
La soirée finira par le bal républicain.
Inscriptions impératives en Mairie de 9h à 12h
Attention places limités à 250 personnes.
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Allée des Jardins Abeilhan 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 00 21
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The July 13, 2026, Republic Day dinner will take place at the stadium starting at 8:00 p.m.
Refreshments will be provided by Abeilh’en Arts.
The evening will conclude with the Republican Ball.
Registration is required at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Please note: Space is limited to 250 people.
L’événement REPAS REPUBLICAIN DE LA MAIRIE D’ABEILHAN Abeilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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