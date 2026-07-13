Informations pratiques

Abeilhan

REPAS REPUBLICAIN DE LA MAIRIE D’ABEILHAN

Allée des Jardins Abeilhan Hérault

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-13

fin : 2026-07-13

Date(s) :

2026-07-13

Le repas républicain du 13 Juillet 2026 se déroulera au stade à partir de 20h.

La buvette est assurée par Abeilh’en Arts.

La soirée finira par le bal républicain.

Inscriptions impératives en Mairie de 9h à 12h

Attention places limités à 250 personnes.

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Allée des Jardins Abeilhan 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 00 21

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The July 13, 2026, Republic Day dinner will take place at the stadium starting at 8:00 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided by Abeilh’en Arts.

The evening will conclude with the Republican Ball.

Registration is required at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please note: Space is limited to 250 people.

L’événement REPAS REPUBLICAIN DE LA MAIRIE D’ABEILHAN Abeilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS