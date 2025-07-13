REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN Rue haute Vialas

REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN Rue haute Vialas dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN

Rue haute Le Relais du Trenze Vialas Lozère

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

Votre menu Parfait à la truite et aux asperges / Estouffade de porc à la méridionale &

Gratin dauphinois à la truffe noire / Tarte myrtilles.

Menu enfant steack haché 150g / frites / batonnet glacé

Le Relais du Trenze vous propose son REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN

Votre menu :

Parfait à la truite et aux asperges

Estouffade de porc à la méridionale &

Gratin dauphinois à la truffe noire

Tarte myrtilles

MENU ENFANT <10ans steack haché 150g frites batonnet glacé Réservation et prépaiement au restaurant avant le 6 Juillet La cave : Pichet 50cl 10€ rouge Vacqueyras 28€ rouge Merlot 20€ blanc Viognier 25€ blanc Viré Clessé 37€ . Rue haute Le Relais du Trenze Vialas 48220 Lozère Occitanie +33 9 78 80 87 30 lerelaisdutrenze@free.fr English :

Your menu: Trout and asparagus parfait / Pork estouffade à la méridionale & black truffle gratin dauphinois / Blueberry tart

Gratin dauphinois with black truffle / Blueberry tart.

Children’s menu: minced steak 150g / fries / iced stick

German :

Ihr Menü: Forellenparfait mit Spargel / Schweinestopf auf südländische Art &

Dauphinois-Gratin mit schwarzen Trüffeln / Heidelbeerkuchen.

Kindermenü: Hacksteak 150g / Pommes frites / Batonnet glacé

Italiano :

Il vostro menu: Parfait di trota e asparagi / Estouffade di maiale alla méridionale ..

Gratin dauphinois al tartufo nero / Crostata di mirtilli.

Menu per bambini: 150 g di bistecca macinata / patatine fritte / bastoncino glassato

Espanol :

Su menú: Parfait de trucha y espárragos / Estouffade de cerdo a la méridionale ..

Gratinado dauphinois con trufa negra / Tarta de arándanos.

Menú infantil: 150 g de bistec picado / patatas fritas / palito helado

L’événement REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN Vialas a été mis à jour le 2025-06-28 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère