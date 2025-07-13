REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN Rue haute Vialas
REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN Rue haute Vialas dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN
Rue haute Le Relais du Trenze Vialas Lozère
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-13 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
Votre menu Parfait à la truite et aux asperges / Estouffade de porc à la méridionale &
Gratin dauphinois à la truffe noire / Tarte myrtilles.
Menu enfant steack haché 150g / frites / batonnet glacé
Le Relais du Trenze vous propose son REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN
Votre menu :
Parfait à la truite et aux asperges
Estouffade de porc à la méridionale &
Gratin dauphinois à la truffe noire
Tarte myrtilles
MENU ENFANT <10ans steack haché 150g frites batonnet glacé Réservation et prépaiement au restaurant avant le 6 Juillet La cave : Pichet 50cl 10€ rouge Vacqueyras 28€ rouge Merlot 20€ blanc Viognier 25€ blanc Viré Clessé 37€ . Rue haute Le Relais du Trenze Vialas 48220 Lozère Occitanie +33 9 78 80 87 30 lerelaisdutrenze@free.fr English :
Your menu: Trout and asparagus parfait / Pork estouffade à la méridionale & black truffle gratin dauphinois / Blueberry tart
Gratin dauphinois with black truffle / Blueberry tart.
Children’s menu: minced steak 150g / fries / iced stick
German :
Ihr Menü: Forellenparfait mit Spargel / Schweinestopf auf südländische Art &
Dauphinois-Gratin mit schwarzen Trüffeln / Heidelbeerkuchen.
Kindermenü: Hacksteak 150g / Pommes frites / Batonnet glacé
Italiano :
Il vostro menu: Parfait di trota e asparagi / Estouffade di maiale alla méridionale ..
Gratin dauphinois al tartufo nero / Crostata di mirtilli.
Menu per bambini: 150 g di bistecca macinata / patatine fritte / bastoncino glassato
Espanol :
Su menú: Parfait de trucha y espárragos / Estouffade de cerdo a la méridionale ..
Gratinado dauphinois con trufa negra / Tarta de arándanos.
Menú infantil: 150 g de bistec picado / patatas fritas / palito helado
L’événement REPAS RÉPUBLICAIN Vialas a été mis à jour le 2025-06-28 par 48-OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère