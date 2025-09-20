Repas spectacle Romain Site archéologique d’Eysses Villeneuve-sur-Lot

Site archéologique d'Eysses Rue Victor Michaut Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Repas, pain et vins d’après recettes romaines antiques, en tenue romaine (prêt possible), servi autour d’un jardin à la romaine avec spectacles de danses romaines, luttes gréco-romaines et parodie théâtrale. Réservation obligatoire avec règlement par chèque, avant le 5 septembre.

Site archéologique d’Eysses Rue Victor Michaut Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 70 40 53 festvsdiesromanvs@gmail.com

English : Repas spectacle Romain

Meal, bread and wine based on ancient Roman recipes, in Roman dress (on loan), served around a Roman-style garden with Roman dances, Greco-Roman wrestling and theatrical parody. Reservations required by September 5, with payment by cheque.

German : Repas spectacle Romain

Essen, Brot und Wein nach antiken römischen Rezepten, in römischer Kleidung (Leihgabe möglich), serviert um einen Garten im römischen Stil mit römischen Tanzvorführungen, griechisch-römischen Kämpfen und Theaterparodie. Reservierung und Zahlung per Scheck bis zum 5. September erforderlich.

Italiano :

Pasto, pane e vino a base di antiche ricette romane, in abiti romani (in prestito), serviti intorno a un giardino in stile romano con spettacoli di danza romana, lotta greco-romana e parodia teatrale. Le prenotazioni devono essere effettuate entro il 5 settembre, con pagamento tramite assegno.

Espanol : Repas spectacle Romain

Comida, pan y vino basados en antiguas recetas romanas, con trajes romanos (prestados), servidos en torno a un jardín de estilo romano con espectáculos de danza romana, lucha grecorromana y parodia teatral. Las reservas deben realizarse antes del 5 de septiembre, con pago por cheque.

