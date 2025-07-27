Repas Thon Grillé Salle Omnisports Santec
Salle Omnisports 71 Place Isidore Roudaut Santec Finistère
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-07-27 12:00:00
fin : 2025-07-27 22:00:00
2025-07-27
Venez déguster un succulent repas thon grillé, organisé par l’AS Santec comprenant
Kir
Thon grillé ratatouille pomme de terre
Dessert
Café
Animation musette suivi d’un karaoké .
Ambiance assurée !
Vente sur place uniquement. .
Salle Omnisports 71 Place Isidore Roudaut Santec 29250 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 34 15 01 35
