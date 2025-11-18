Reportage Dans le ventre de la bête Aymeric Swiatoka-Novais, Jean Chauvelot Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Reportage Dans le ventre de la bête Aymeric Swiatoka-Novais, Jean Chauvelot

REPORTAGE IMMERSION SALES GOSSES

Respectivement photographe et auteur de bande-dessinée, Aymeric Swiatoka-Novais et Jean Chauvelot vont habiter au CCAM dans une impossible tentative de reportage exhaustif… Depuis leur camp de base installé au milieu du bar, ils raconteront TOUT.Tout public

English :

REPORTAGE IMMERSION SALES GOSSES

Photographer Aymeric Swiatoka-Novais and cartoonist Jean Chauvelot will be living at the CCAM in an impossible attempt at exhaustive reporting? From their base camp in the middle of the bar, they’ll be telling the whole story.

German :

REPORTAGE IMMERSION SALES GOSSES

Aymeric Swiatoka-Novais und Jean Chauvelot, Fotograf bzw. Comic-Autor, werden im CCAM wohnen, in einem unmöglichen Versuch einer umfassenden Reportage? Von ihrem Basislager in der Mitte der Bar aus werden sie über ALLES berichten.

Italiano :

RAPPORTO IMMERSIONE VENDITE GOSSES

Aymeric Swiatoka-Novais, fotografo, e Jean Chauvelot, fumettista, vivranno al CCAM in un impossibile tentativo di reportage esaustivo? Dal loro campo base allestito al centro del bar, racconteranno la storia di TUTTO.

Espanol :

INFORME INMERSIÓN VENTAS GOSSES

Aymeric Swiatoka-Novais, fotógrafo, y Jean Chauvelot, dibujante de cómics, vivirán en el CCAM en un intento imposible de reportaje exhaustivo? Desde su campamento base instalado en medio del bar, contarán la historia de TODO.

