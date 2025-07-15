Représentation Faut pas payer Montfaucon-en-Velay
Représentation Faut pas payer Montfaucon-en-Velay mardi 15 juillet 2025.
Représentation Faut pas payer
Salle Renaissance Montfaucon-en-Velay Haute-Loire
Début : Mardi 2025-07-15
fin : 2025-07-15
2025-07-15
19h en gare de Clermont représentation atelier théâtre ados de St Bonnet
19h30 entracte
20h faut pas payer
Participation libre au profit de l’association Alti’Répit
Salle Renaissance Montfaucon-en-Velay 43290 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr
English :
7 p.m. at Clermont station performance by St Bonnet teen theater workshop
7:30pm intermission
20h faut pas payer
Free admission to benefit the Alti’Répit association
German :
19 Uhr im Bahnhof von Clermont Aufführung Theaterwerkstatt für Jugendliche aus St Bonnet
19.30 Uhr Pause
20h faut pas payer (Nicht bezahlen)
Freier Eintritt zugunsten des Vereins Alti’Répit
Italiano :
ore 19.00 alla stazione di Clermont spettacolo del laboratorio teatrale per adolescenti di St Bonnet
ore 19.30 intervallo
20h faut pas payer
Ingresso libero a favore dell’associazione Alti’Répit
Espanol :
19.00 h en la estación de Clermont: representación del taller de teatro para adolescentes St Bonnet
19h30 intervalo
20h faut pas payer
Entrada gratuita a beneficio de la asociación Alti’Répit
