Représentation Faut pas payer Montfaucon-en-Velay

Représentation Faut pas payer Montfaucon-en-Velay mardi 15 juillet 2025.

Représentation Faut pas payer

Salle Renaissance Montfaucon-en-Velay Haute-Loire

Tarif :

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2025-07-15
fin : 2025-07-15

Date(s) :
2025-07-15

19h en gare de Clermont représentation atelier théâtre ados de St Bonnet
19h30 entracte
20h faut pas payer
Participation libre au profit de l’association Alti’Répit
Salle Renaissance Montfaucon-en-Velay 43290 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73  tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

7 p.m. at Clermont station performance by St Bonnet teen theater workshop
7:30pm intermission
20h faut pas payer
Free admission to benefit the Alti’Répit association

German :

19 Uhr im Bahnhof von Clermont Aufführung Theaterwerkstatt für Jugendliche aus St Bonnet
19.30 Uhr Pause
20h faut pas payer (Nicht bezahlen)
Freier Eintritt zugunsten des Vereins Alti’Répit

Italiano :

ore 19.00 alla stazione di Clermont spettacolo del laboratorio teatrale per adolescenti di St Bonnet
ore 19.30 intervallo
20h faut pas payer
Ingresso libero a favore dell’associazione Alti’Répit

Espanol :

19.00 h en la estación de Clermont: representación del taller de teatro para adolescentes St Bonnet
19h30 intervalo
20h faut pas payer
Entrada gratuita a beneficio de la asociación Alti’Répit

