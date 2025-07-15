Représentation Faut pas payer Montfaucon-en-Velay

Représentation Faut pas payer Montfaucon-en-Velay mardi 15 juillet 2025.

Représentation Faut pas payer

Salle Renaissance Montfaucon-en-Velay Haute-Loire

Début : Mardi 2025-07-15

fin : 2025-07-15

2025-07-15

19h en gare de Clermont représentation atelier théâtre ados de St Bonnet

19h30 entracte

20h faut pas payer

Participation libre au profit de l’association Alti’Répit

Salle Renaissance Montfaucon-en-Velay 43290 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

7 p.m. at Clermont station performance by St Bonnet teen theater workshop

7:30pm intermission

20h faut pas payer

Free admission to benefit the Alti’Répit association

German :

19 Uhr im Bahnhof von Clermont Aufführung Theaterwerkstatt für Jugendliche aus St Bonnet

19.30 Uhr Pause

20h faut pas payer (Nicht bezahlen)

Freier Eintritt zugunsten des Vereins Alti’Répit

Italiano :

ore 19.00 alla stazione di Clermont spettacolo del laboratorio teatrale per adolescenti di St Bonnet

ore 19.30 intervallo

20h faut pas payer

Ingresso libero a favore dell’associazione Alti’Répit

Espanol :

19.00 h en la estación de Clermont: representación del taller de teatro para adolescentes St Bonnet

19h30 intervalo

20h faut pas payer

Entrada gratuita a beneficio de la asociación Alti’Répit

