Restitution de l’option cinéma Lycée Théophile Roussel

Venez découvrir les films, making of, et podcast sur le 7e art réalisés par les élèves du Lycée Théophile Roussel en option et en spécialité cinéma. Il vous présentera leur travail lors d’une séance dédiée. L’entrée sera gratuite pour une projection qui débutera à 17h au Ciné-Théâtre.

Venez à partir de 16h30 pour profiter du buffet de bienvenue !

Les tickets sont disponibles à l’accueil du lycée Théophile Roussel et au Cinéma. .

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie lecinetheatre@stchelydapcher.fr

