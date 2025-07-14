Retraite au flambeau Feu d’artifice Manthelan 14 juillet 2025 22:30

Indre-et-Loire

Retraite au flambeau Feu d’artifice Manthelan Indre-et-Loire

Départ de la retraite aux flambeaux à 22h30 de la mairie, début du feu d’artifice vers 23h.

Manthelan 37240 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 91 23 00 mairie@manthelan.fr

English :

Torchlight procession departs from the town hall at 10:30pm, fireworks start at 11pm.

German :

Start des Fackelzugs um 22:30 Uhr am Rathaus, Beginn des Feuerwerks gegen 23 Uhr.

Italiano :

La fiaccolata parte dal municipio alle 22.30 e i fuochi d’artificio iniziano alle 23.00 circa.

Espanol :

La procesión de antorchas sale del ayuntamiento a las 22:30 horas, y los fuegos artificiales comienzan hacia las 23:00 horas.

