Retraite au flambeau Feu d’artifice Manthelan 14 juillet 2025 22:30
Indre-et-Loire
Retraite au flambeau Feu d’artifice Manthelan Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-14 22:30:00
fin : 2025-07-14 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-14
Départ de la retraite aux flambeaux à 22h30 de la mairie, début du feu d’artifice vers 23h.
Manthelan 37240 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 91 23 00 mairie@manthelan.fr
English :
Torchlight procession departs from the town hall at 10:30pm, fireworks start at 11pm.
German :
Start des Fackelzugs um 22:30 Uhr am Rathaus, Beginn des Feuerwerks gegen 23 Uhr.
Italiano :
La fiaccolata parte dal municipio alle 22.30 e i fuochi d’artificio iniziano alle 23.00 circa.
Espanol :
La procesión de antorchas sale del ayuntamiento a las 22:30 horas, y los fuegos artificiales comienzan hacia las 23:00 horas.
L’événement Retraite au flambeau Feu d’artifice Manthelan a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire