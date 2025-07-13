Retraite aux Flambeaux, feu d’artifice et bal populaire à Plancy-l’Abbaye Plancy-l’Abbaye
Retraite aux Flambeaux, feu d’artifice et bal populaire à Plancy-l’Abbaye Plancy-l’Abbaye dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Retraite aux Flambeaux, feu d’artifice et bal populaire à Plancy-l’Abbaye
Plancy L’abbaye Plancy-l’Abbaye Aube
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-13
fin : 2025-07-13
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
.
Plancy L’abbaye Plancy-l’Abbaye 10380 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 37 40 35
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Retraite aux Flambeaux, feu d’artifice et bal populaire à Plancy-l’Abbaye Plancy-l’Abbaye a été mis à jour le 2025-07-06 par Office de Tourisme du Nogentais et de la plaine champenoise