Retraites aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice Imling

Retraites aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice Imling samedi 5 juillet 2025.

Retraites aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice

Plan d’eau Imling Moselle

Venez passer la soirée à Imling ! Musique, restauration et buvette seront au programme et le feu d’artifices embrasera le ciel à la nuit tombée !Tout public

Plan d’eau Imling 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 08 61 19 93 interassig@gmail.com

English :

Come and spend the evening in Imling! Music, food and refreshments will be on the menu, and fireworks will set the sky ablaze at nightfall!

German :

Verbringen Sie den Abend in Imling! Musik, Essen und Trinken stehen auf dem Programm und das Feuerwerk wird bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit den Himmel in Flammen setzen!

Italiano :

Venite a trascorrere la serata a Imling! Musica, cibo e rinfreschi saranno presenti nel menu, mentre i fuochi d’artificio incendieranno il cielo al calar del sole!

Espanol :

Ven a pasar la noche en Imling Habrá música, comida y refrescos, y los fuegos artificiales iluminarán el cielo al anochecer

