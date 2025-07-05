Retraites aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice Imling
Retraites aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice Imling samedi 5 juillet 2025.
Retraites aux flambeaux et feu d’artifice
Plan d’eau Imling Moselle
Venez passer la soirée à Imling ! Musique, restauration et buvette seront au programme et le feu d’artifices embrasera le ciel à la nuit tombée !Tout public
Plan d’eau Imling 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 08 61 19 93 interassig@gmail.com
English :
Come and spend the evening in Imling! Music, food and refreshments will be on the menu, and fireworks will set the sky ablaze at nightfall!
German :
Verbringen Sie den Abend in Imling! Musik, Essen und Trinken stehen auf dem Programm und das Feuerwerk wird bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit den Himmel in Flammen setzen!
Italiano :
Venite a trascorrere la serata a Imling! Musica, cibo e rinfreschi saranno presenti nel menu, mentre i fuochi d’artificio incendieranno il cielo al calar del sole!
Espanol :
Ven a pasar la noche en Imling Habrá música, comida y refrescos, y los fuegos artificiales iluminarán el cielo al anochecer
