RETRO & GAMES PARTY 3 Roujan

RETRO & GAMES PARTY 3 Roujan samedi 8 novembre 2025.

RETRO & GAMES PARTY 3

Avenue de Caux Roujan Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-08

fin : 2025-11-09

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Jeux de société, Rétrogaming, Jeux de rôles, TCG, nombreux tournois gratuits avec lots à gagner, dépôt vente ludique, tombola et animation musical avec le duo Colors sont au programmes de la troisième édition de ce week-end ludique.

Petite restauration et buvette sur place.

Un ticket de tombola offert pour chaque pré-inscription et possibilité de s’inscrire en avance aux tournois.

.

Avenue de Caux Roujan 34320 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Board games, retro gaming, role-playing games, TCGs, a number of free tournaments with prizes to be won, a play depot, a tombola and musical entertainment with the duo Colors are on the program for the third edition of this fun-filled weekend.

Snacks and refreshments on site.

A free raffle ticket for each pre-registration, and early registration for tournaments.

German :

Brettspiele, Retrogaming, Rollenspiele, TCG, zahlreiche kostenlose Turniere mit Preisen, Lagerverkauf, Tombola und musikalische Unterhaltung mit dem Duo Colors stehen auf dem Programm der dritten Ausgabe dieses spielerischen Wochenendes.

Kleine Snacks und Getränke sind vor Ort erhältlich.

Für jede Voranmeldung gibt es ein Tombolalos und die Möglichkeit, sich vorab für die Turniere anzumelden.

Italiano :

Giochi da tavolo, giochi retrò, giochi di ruolo, TCG, una serie di tornei gratuiti con premi in palio, un negozio di divertimenti, una tombola e l’intrattenimento musicale del duo Colors sono tutti elementi in programma per la terza edizione di questo weekend all’insegna del divertimento.

Snack e rinfreschi disponibili in loco.

Un biglietto della lotteria in omaggio per ogni pre-registrazione e la possibilità di iscriversi in anticipo ai tornei.

Espanol :

Juegos de mesa, juegos retro, juegos de rol, TCGs, torneos gratuitos con premios, tienda de regalos, tómbola y animación musical con el dúo Colors, en el programa de la tercera edición de este divertido fin de semana.

Habrá tentempiés y refrescos in situ.

Un boleto de rifa gratis por cada preinscripción y la posibilidad de inscribirse por adelantado en los torneos.

L’événement RETRO & GAMES PARTY 3 Roujan a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS