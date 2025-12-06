RÉTRO MÉCANIC Perpignan
Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00
2025-12-06
5ème édition du salon Rétro Mécanic au Parc des expositions de Perpignan
Parc des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 68 26 26 congrexpo@congres-perpignan.com
English :
5th edition of the Rétro Mécanic show at the Parc des expositions in Perpignan
German :
5. Ausgabe der Messe Rétro Mécanic im Parc des expositions in Perpignan
Italiano :
5a edizione del Rétro Mécanic al Parc des expositions di Perpignan
Espanol :
5ª edición del salón Rétro Mécanic en el Parque de Exposiciones de Perpiñán
