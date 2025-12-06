RÉTRO MÉCANIC Perpignan

RÉTRO MÉCANIC Perpignan samedi 6 décembre 2025.

RÉTRO MÉCANIC

Parc des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 19:00:00

2025-12-06

5ème édition du salon Rétro Mécanic au Parc des expositions de Perpignan

.

Parc des Expositions Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

5th edition of the Rétro Mécanic show at the Parc des expositions in Perpignan

German :

5. Ausgabe der Messe Rétro Mécanic im Parc des expositions in Perpignan

Italiano :

5a edizione del Rétro Mécanic al Parc des expositions di Perpignan

Espanol :

5ª edición del salón Rétro Mécanic en el Parque de Exposiciones de Perpiñán

