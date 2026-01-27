Réunion d’information Ateliers théâtre estivaux MCE Clécy

Réunion d’information Ateliers théâtre estivaux MCE Clécy lundi 9 février 2026.

Réunion d’information Ateliers théâtre estivaux

MCE 9 Rue Arsène DELAVIGNE Clécy Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-09 19:00:00
fin : 2026-02-09

Date(s) :
2026-02-09

Réunion d’information Ateliers théâtre estivaux
Réunion d’information Ateliers théâtre estivaux
19H à la MCE 9 Rue Arsène Delavigne à CLÉCY
Vous souhaitez en savoir plus ou rejoindre la compagnie, venez !
Informations T. 06 44 28 75 33   .

MCE 9 Rue Arsène DELAVIGNE Clécy 14570 Calvados Normandie +33 6 44 28 75 33 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Réunion d’information Ateliers théâtre estivaux

Information meeting Summer theatre workshops

L’événement Réunion d’information Ateliers théâtre estivaux Clécy a été mis à jour le 2026-01-27 par OT Suisse Normande