Sassierges-Saint-Germain

Réunion d’information Projet patrimoine

1 Place de la Mairie Sassierges-Saint-Germain Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-06-23 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-23

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

L’association Châteauroux Notre patrimoine ! organise la quatrième réunion d’information du programme participatif consacré au patrimoine des 14 communes de Châteauroux Métropole. Après Coings, Montierchaume et Diors qui ont ouvert officiellement la démarche, venez à Sassierges Saint-Germain !

Cette rencontre a pour objectif de présenter aux habitant·es

– le futur projet d’exposition consacré au patrimoine de Sassierges Saint-Germain ;

– les ateliers proposés (balades photographiques, recherches d’archives, collecte de témoignages, inventaires) ;

– les modalités de participation pour contribuer à la valorisation de l’histoire et des paysages de la commune.

Ouverte à toutes et tous, cette réunion marque le lancement d’un travail collectif visant à faire émerger une mémoire partagée et à préparer une exposition prévue en 2028. .

1 Place de la Mairie Sassierges-Saint-Germain 36120 Indre Centre-Val de Loire

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English :

The association “Châteauroux: Our Heritage!” is organizing the fourth informational meeting for the participatory program dedicated to the heritage of the 14 municipalities of the Châteauroux Métropole. Following Coings, Montierchaume, and Diors, which officially kicked off the initiative, come to Sassierges Saint-Germain!

L’événement Réunion d’information Projet patrimoine Sassierges-Saint-Germain a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme