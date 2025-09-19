Réunion d’information Séances de sophrologie Mortagne-sur-Gironde
Réunion d’information Séances de sophrologie Mortagne-sur-Gironde vendredi 19 septembre 2025.
Réunion d’information Séances de sophrologie
39 rue du Port Mortagne-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-19 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-19
Date(s) :
2025-09-19
Venez découvrir la sophrologie grâce à cette réunion d’information proposée par Sylvie Ducrétot et Estelle Figerède.
.
39 rue du Port Mortagne-sur-Gironde 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 47 75 12
English :
Come and discover sophrology at this information meeting organized by Sylvie Ducrétot and Estelle Figerède.
German :
Entdecken Sie die Sophrologie dank dieser Informationsveranstaltung, die von Sylvie Ducrétot und Estelle Figerède angeboten wird.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire di più sulla sofrologia in questo incontro informativo gestito da Sylvie Ducrétot ed Estelle Figerède.
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir la sofrología en esta reunión informativa dirigida por Sylvie Ducrétot y Estelle Figerède.
L’événement Réunion d’information Séances de sophrologie Mortagne-sur-Gironde a été mis à jour le 2025-08-31 par Royan Atlantique