Réunion d’information Séances de sophrologie Mortagne-sur-Gironde

Réunion d’information Séances de sophrologie Mortagne-sur-Gironde vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

Réunion d’information Séances de sophrologie

39 rue du Port Mortagne-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-19 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-19

Date(s) :

2025-09-19

Venez découvrir la sophrologie grâce à cette réunion d’information proposée par Sylvie Ducrétot et Estelle Figerède.

.

39 rue du Port Mortagne-sur-Gironde 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 47 75 12

English :

Come and discover sophrology at this information meeting organized by Sylvie Ducrétot and Estelle Figerède.

German :

Entdecken Sie die Sophrologie dank dieser Informationsveranstaltung, die von Sylvie Ducrétot und Estelle Figerède angeboten wird.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire di più sulla sofrologia in questo incontro informativo gestito da Sylvie Ducrétot ed Estelle Figerède.

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir la sofrología en esta reunión informativa dirigida por Sylvie Ducrétot y Estelle Figerède.

L’événement Réunion d’information Séances de sophrologie Mortagne-sur-Gironde a été mis à jour le 2025-08-31 par Royan Atlantique