Réunion d’informations Solidarauto 37 Joué-lès-Tours

11B Rue Joseph Cugnot Joué-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire

Début : Jeudi 2025-09-11 18:00:00

SOLIDARAUTO37 organise une réunion d’informations pour devenir bénévoles dans ses locaux? Vous avez un peu de temps et beaucoup d’envie ? Et si vous deveniez bénévoles ?!

Intervenez sur les aspects techniques du garage ou contribuez aux fonctions supports administratif, finance, ressources humaines etc.

Il y a une place pour chacun, peu importe votre expérience ou votre disponibilité ! .

English :

SOLIDARAUTO37 is organizing an information meeting for volunteers on its premises? Do you have a little time and a lot of desire? Why not become a volunteer?

German :

SOLIDARAUTO37 organisiert in seinen Räumlichkeiten ein Informationstreffen, um Freiwillige zu werden? Sie haben ein wenig Zeit und viel Lust? Wie wäre es, wenn Sie sich ehrenamtlich engagieren würden?

Italiano :

SOLIDARAUTO37 organizza un incontro informativo presso la propria sede per scoprire come diventare volontari? Avete un po’ di tempo e tanta voglia di fare? Perché non diventare volontario?

Espanol :

SOLIDARAUTO37 organiza una reunión informativa en sus locales para saber cómo puedes hacerte voluntario? ¿Tienes un poco de tiempo y muchas ganas? Hazte voluntario

