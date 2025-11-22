Réunion parfumée Bibliohèque Savonnières-en-Perthois
Réunion parfumée Bibliohèque Savonnières-en-Perthois samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Réunion parfumée
Bibliohèque 5 Rue du Puits Savonnières-en-Perthois Meuse
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-22 15:00:00
fin : 2025-11-22 17:00:00
Venez découvrir les parfums Chogan, inspirés de grandes marques à tout petit prix… l’occasion parfaite pour préparer Noël sans vous ruiner.
Bonne action en plus 15% des ventes seront reversés aux Amis de la Bibliothèque !
Ambiance conviviale, idées cadeaux et jolies surprises olfactives !
On vous attend nombreux !
Pensez à réserver votre participation à la réunion.Tout public
Bibliohèque 5 Rue du Puits Savonnières-en-Perthois 55170 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 50 92 29 92
English :
Come and discover Chogan fragrances, inspired by top brands at very low prices? the perfect opportunity to prepare for Christmas without breaking the bank.
Good deed too: 15% of sales will be donated to the Friends of the Library!
A friendly atmosphere, gift ideas and olfactory surprises!
We look forward to seeing you there!
Don’t forget to reserve your place at the meeting.
German :
Entdecken Sie die Chogan-Parfums, die von bekannten Marken inspiriert sind, zum kleinen Preis… die perfekte Gelegenheit, sich auf Weihnachten vorzubereiten, ohne sich zu ruinieren.
Außerdem werden 15% des Verkaufserlöses an die Freunde der Bibliothek gespendet!
Gesellige Atmosphäre, Geschenkideen und hübsche olfaktorische Überraschungen!
Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich!
Denken Sie daran, Ihre Teilnahme an der Veranstaltung zu reservieren.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire le fragranze Chogan, ispirate alle migliori marche, a un prezzo molto basso. L’occasione perfetta per prepararsi al Natale senza spendere troppo.
E fate anche una buona azione: il 15% delle vendite sarà devoluto agli Amici della Biblioteca!
Un’atmosfera amichevole, idee regalo e belle sorprese olfattive!
Vi aspettiamo!
Non dimenticate di prenotare il vostro posto alla riunione.
Espanol :
Venga y descubra las fragancias Chogan, inspiradas en las mejores marcas a un precio muy bajo… la oportunidad perfecta para preparar la Navidad sin arruinarse.
Y además haz una buena obra: ¡el 15% de las ventas se donará a los Amigos de la Biblioteca!
Un ambiente agradable, ideas para regalar y agradables sorpresas olfativas
¡Le esperamos!
No olvide reservar su plaza en la reunión.
