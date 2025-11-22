Réunion parfumée Bibliohèque Savonnières-en-Perthois

Réunion parfumée

Bibliohèque 5 Rue du Puits Savonnières-en-Perthois Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-22 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22 17:00:00

Venez découvrir les parfums Chogan, inspirés de grandes marques à tout petit prix… l’occasion parfaite pour préparer Noël sans vous ruiner.

Bonne action en plus 15% des ventes seront reversés aux Amis de la Bibliothèque !

Ambiance conviviale, idées cadeaux et jolies surprises olfactives !

On vous attend nombreux !

Pensez à réserver votre participation à la réunion.Tout public

Bibliohèque 5 Rue du Puits Savonnières-en-Perthois 55170 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 50 92 29 92

English :

Come and discover Chogan fragrances, inspired by top brands at very low prices? the perfect opportunity to prepare for Christmas without breaking the bank.

Good deed too: 15% of sales will be donated to the Friends of the Library!

A friendly atmosphere, gift ideas and olfactory surprises!

We look forward to seeing you there!

Don’t forget to reserve your place at the meeting.

German :

Entdecken Sie die Chogan-Parfums, die von bekannten Marken inspiriert sind, zum kleinen Preis… die perfekte Gelegenheit, sich auf Weihnachten vorzubereiten, ohne sich zu ruinieren.

Außerdem werden 15% des Verkaufserlöses an die Freunde der Bibliothek gespendet!

Gesellige Atmosphäre, Geschenkideen und hübsche olfaktorische Überraschungen!

Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich!

Denken Sie daran, Ihre Teilnahme an der Veranstaltung zu reservieren.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire le fragranze Chogan, ispirate alle migliori marche, a un prezzo molto basso. L’occasione perfetta per prepararsi al Natale senza spendere troppo.

E fate anche una buona azione: il 15% delle vendite sarà devoluto agli Amici della Biblioteca!

Un’atmosfera amichevole, idee regalo e belle sorprese olfattive!

Vi aspettiamo!

Non dimenticate di prenotare il vostro posto alla riunione.

Espanol :

Venga y descubra las fragancias Chogan, inspiradas en las mejores marcas a un precio muy bajo… la oportunidad perfecta para preparar la Navidad sin arruinarse.

Y además haz una buena obra: ¡el 15% de las ventas se donará a los Amigos de la Biblioteca!

Un ambiente agradable, ideas para regalar y agradables sorpresas olfativas

¡Le esperamos!

No olvide reservar su plaza en la reunión.

L’événement Réunion parfumée Savonnières-en-Perthois a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par OT SUD MEUSE