Réveillon à Carchet City

Carchet City AIGNAN Aignan Gers

Tarif : 70 – 70 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-31 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31 05:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-31

Le village western de Carchet City, vous propose une soirée de réveillon aussi gourmande que festive pour célébrer l’arrivée de la nouvelle année.

Chaque année, ce rendez-vous attire autant les habitants du territoire que les visiteurs de passage, séduits par l’ambiance unique du far-west recréée au cœur du Gers.

Dès l’ouverture, l’atmosphère chaleureuse du saloon invite à vivre une soirée hors du temps. Le repas mêle saveurs du terroir et inspirations Tex Mex, tandis que les animations et la danse western viennent rythmer la fête.

L’esprit convivial de Carchet City se retrouve dans chaque détail, offrant une transition joyeuse et vivante vers la nouvelle année.

Entre bonne humeur, décor immersif et table généreuse, le réveillon à Carchet City promet un moment mémorable à partager en famille ou entre amis. Une belle façon de commencer l’année dans une ambiance chaleureuse et pleine d’énergie.

Menu adulte

1 verre de bienvenue “Cocktail Carchet”

Brochettes de gambas avec la sauce du chef

Croustillant de magret Tex Mex sur son lit de vitelottes

1 verre de vin rouge ou blanc pour accompagner votre repas

Salade verte et fromages du terroir (avec figues maison)

“Trou de Carchet”

Nougats glacés

1 flûte de champagne pour fêter le nouvel an

Menu enfant

1 verre de bienvenue Coca ou Oasis

Assiette de charcuterie

Assortiment Tex Mex et ses frites

Nougats glacés ou glace

1 flûte de champomy

Ouverture à 19 h Repas à 21 h Animation nouvel an à 23 h 55

.

English :

The western village of Carchet City offers a gourmet and festive New Year’s Eve party to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

Every year, this event attracts locals and visitors alike, enchanted by the unique Far West atmosphere recreated in the heart of the Gers.

Right from the opening, the warm atmosphere of the saloon invites you to enjoy a timeless evening. The meal is a blend of local flavours and Tex Mex inspiration, while entertainment and western dancing keep the party moving.

The friendly spirit of Carchet City is reflected in every detail, offering a lively and joyful transition to the New Year.

With its cheerful, immersive decor and generous food, New Year’s Eve at Carchet City promises to be a memorable time to share with family and friends. A great way to start the new year in a warm, energetic atmosphere.

Adult menu

1 welcome drink: ?Cocktail Carchet?

Prawn skewers with chef’s sauce

Crispy Tex Mex duck breast on a bed of vitelottes

1 glass of red or white wine to accompany your meal

Green salad and local cheeses (with homemade figs)

trou de Carchet?

Iced nougats

1 flute of champagne to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Children’s menu

1 welcome drink: Coke or Oasis

Charcuterie plate

Tex Mex assortment with French fries

Iced nougats or ice cream

1 flute of champomy

Opening at 19 h ? Dinner at 9 pm ? New Year’s Eve entertainment at 11:55 p.m

