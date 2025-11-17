Réveillon à L’Alchimiste L’alchimiste Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Réveillon à L’Alchimiste

L'alchimiste 1 Place du Haut Faubourg Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire

Début : 2025-12-31

fin : 2025-12-31

2025-12-31

Réveillon du nouvel an organisé par L’Alchimiste Concept Store restaurant, boutique, cocktails, coworking. Dîner spécial en musique.

L’alchimiste 1 Place du Haut Faubourg Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 79 41 04 contact@alchimiste-coworking.fr

English : Réveillon à L’Alchimiste

New Year’s Eve party organised by L’Alchimiste Concept Store: restaurant, shop, cocktails, coworking. Special dinner with music.

German : Réveillon à L’Alchimiste

Silvesterparty organisiert von L’Alchimiste Concept Store: Restaurant, Boutique, Cocktails, Coworking. Besonderes Abendessen mit Musik.

Italiano : Réveillon à L’Alchimiste

Festa di Capodanno organizzata da L’Alchimiste Concept Store: ristorante, boutique, cocktail, coworking. Cena speciale con musica.

Espanol : Réveillon à L’Alchimiste

Fiesta de Nochevieja organizada por L’Alchimiste Concept Store: restaurante, boutique, cócteles, coworking. Cena especial con música.

