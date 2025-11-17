Réveillon à L’Alchimiste L’alchimiste Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
Réveillon à L’Alchimiste L’alchimiste Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire mercredi 31 décembre 2025.
L’alchimiste 1 Place du Haut Faubourg Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Charente
Réveillon du nouvel an organisé par L’Alchimiste Concept Store restaurant, boutique, cocktails, coworking. Dîner spécial en musique.
L’alchimiste 1 Place du Haut Faubourg Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 79 41 04 contact@alchimiste-coworking.fr
English : Réveillon à L’Alchimiste
New Year’s Eve party organised by L’Alchimiste Concept Store: restaurant, shop, cocktails, coworking. Special dinner with music.
German : Réveillon à L’Alchimiste
Silvesterparty organisiert von L’Alchimiste Concept Store: Restaurant, Boutique, Cocktails, Coworking. Besonderes Abendessen mit Musik.
Italiano : Réveillon à L’Alchimiste
Festa di Capodanno organizzata da L’Alchimiste Concept Store: ristorante, boutique, cocktail, coworking. Cena speciale con musica.
Espanol : Réveillon à L’Alchimiste
Fiesta de Nochevieja organizada por L’Alchimiste Concept Store: restaurante, boutique, cócteles, coworking. Cena especial con música.
