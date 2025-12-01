Réveillon au Break at Jane’s- Pouilly en Auxois Break at Jane’s Pouilly-en-Auxois
Réveillon au Break at Jane’s- Pouilly en Auxois Break at Jane’s Pouilly-en-Auxois mercredi 31 décembre 2025.
Réveillon au Break at Jane’s- Pouilly en Auxois
Break at Jane’s 2b ZA Champ Roger Pouilly-en-Auxois Côte-d’Or
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-31 20:00:00
fin : 2026-01-01 03:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-31
Réveillon au Break at Jane’s- Pouilly en Auxois
Buffet dinatoire, DJ,… réservation obligatoire jusqu’au 20 décembre .
Break at Jane’s 2b ZA Champ Roger Pouilly-en-Auxois 21320 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 61 92 67 85
English : Réveillon au Break at Jane’s- Pouilly en Auxois
L’événement Réveillon au Break at Jane’s- Pouilly en Auxois Pouilly-en-Auxois a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par OT Pouilly Bligny