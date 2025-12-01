Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

REVEILLON DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE Terres-de-Haute-Charente

REVEILLON DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE Terres-de-Haute-Charente mercredi 31 décembre 2025.

REVEILLON DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE

Salle des fêtes de l’Hermitage Roumazières-Loubert Terres-de-Haute-Charente Charente

Tarif : 75 – 75 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-31 20:00:00
fin : 2025-12-31

Date(s) :
2025-12-31

REVEILLON DU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2025
  .

Salle des fêtes de l’Hermitage Roumazières-Loubert Terres-de-Haute-Charente 16270 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 71 37 15  communication@terresdehautecharente.fr

English :

NEW YEAR’S EVE DECEMBER 31, 2025

German :

SILVESTERABEND AM 31. DEZEMBER 2025

Italiano :

CAPODANNO, 31 DICEMBRE 2025

Espanol :

VÍSPERA DE AÑO NUEVO, 31 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2025

L’événement REVEILLON DE LA SAINT SYLVESTRE Terres-de-Haute-Charente a été mis à jour le 2025-11-07 par Office de Tourisme Charente Limousine