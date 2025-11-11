RÉVEILLON DE LA SAINT-SYLVESTRE ZINGA ZANGA Béziers

RÉVEILLON DE LA SAINT-SYLVESTRE ZINGA ZANGA

Fêtez le Nouvel An à Zinga Zanga Béziers ! Dîner gastronomique, spectacle cabaret, show Les Années Goldman et danse jusqu’à l’aube. Réveillon festif et raffiné !

Venez célébrer la nouvelle année lors d’un réveillon d’exception à la salle Zinga Zanga de Béziers !

Dès 20h, profitez d’un buffet apéritif à volonté, suivi d’un dîner gastronomique signé par le traiteur Les Savouries, alliant raffinement et générosité.

La soirée sera rythmée par le grand spectacle cabaret “Élégance”, un show haut en couleur mêlant danse, chant et glamour, puis par le spectacle musical “Les Années Goldman”, retraçant les plus grands succès de Jean-Jacques Goldman.

À minuit, cotillons et danse jusqu’au bout de la nuit, puis grand buffet petit-déjeuner à l’aube.

Un événement festif et élégant pour commencer 2026 dans la bonne humeur ! .

Traverse de Colombiers Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 50 39 56

English :

Celebrate the New Year at Zinga Zanga Béziers! Gourmet dinner, cabaret show, Les Années Goldman and dancing until dawn. A festive and refined New Year’s Eve!

German :

Feiern Sie Silvester im Zinga Zanga Béziers! Gourmet-Dinner, Kabarettvorstellung, Show Les Années Goldman und Tanz bis zum Morgengrauen. Festliche und raffinierte Silvesterparty!

Italiano :

Festeggiate il Capodanno allo Zinga Zanga Béziers! Cena gourmet, spettacolo di cabaret, show Les Années Goldman e balli fino all’alba. Un Capodanno festoso e raffinato!

Espanol :

¡Celebre la Nochevieja en Zinga Zanga Béziers! Cena gastronómica, espectáculo de cabaret, espectáculo Les Années Goldman y baile hasta el amanecer. ¡Una Nochevieja festiva y refinada!

