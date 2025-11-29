RÉVEILLON DE NOËL AU CASINO CIRCUS DE BALARUC LES BAINS Balaruc-les-Bains

RÉVEILLON DE NOËL AU CASINO CIRCUS DE BALARUC LES BAINS

Dès à présent, vous pouvez réserver votre table pour célébrer Noël dans une ambiance gourmande et festive.Notre chef vous a concocté de belles saveurs de saison, raffinées et pleines de générosité, pour sublimer ces instants de partage.Le soir du réveillon de Noël, laissez-vous porter par une douce animation musicale, parfaite pour prolonger la magie.Au menu Coupe de champagneAMUSE BOUCHE:Mini choux de saumon fumé et œufs de truite au fromage fraisENTRÉE Foie gras mi-cuit, pain d’épices et son chutney mangueTrou normand calvadosPLAT Suprême de pintade farci aux châtaignes,fricassée de pommes de terre et petits champignons,légumes glacés et sauce champagneFROMAGE:Camembert aux cranberries et amandesDESSERT Bûche chocolat et framboise,croquant noisettes/pistachesDes saveurs, de la musique, de la fête… tout est réuni pour vivre un moment d’exception.Infos 04 67 48 00 56Place limitées .

